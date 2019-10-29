Skullcandy's first pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

Skullcandy launches the Method ANC wireless earbuds. — Picture courtesy of Skullcandy via AFP

PARK CITY, Oct 29 — Today, Skullcandy launched Method ANC, the company's very first pair of wireless earbuds with noise-cancellation technology.

Though Skullcandy has a few wireless over-ear headphones equipped with active noise-cancelling tech in their portfolio, the audio device manufacturer is bringing ANC technology to its wireless earbuds for the first time.

The Method ANC earbuds actively block out noises in the user's environment whether they're on a crowded city street or sitting in an airplane. They last for six hours, and their IPX4-water and sweat resistance rating ensures that the buds are durable enough to withstand the rain and an intense workout.

A built-in tracker allows for owners to locate their Method ANC earbuds if they misplace them.

While these earbuds are not truly wireless, meaning that they have a cable that connects the earpieces to each other, there are magnets inside each component so that the device can hang securely around your neck tangle-free when not in use.

The Method ANC earbuds join the brand's lineup beside the recently launched Crusher ANC over-ear headphones.

The Skullcandy Method ANC earbuds are available starting today for US$79.99 (RM334.50). — AFP-Relaxnews