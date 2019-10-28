Yoodo offers 20GB Spotify add-on for RM5/month (VIDEO)

Get more data for music streaming from Yoodo's Spotify add-on option for RM5 per month. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 28 — If you want more data for music streaming, Yoodo has just introduced its Spotify add-on option. You can get 20GB of Spotify data for just RM5 per month.

The music won't stop with Yoodo because we'll let it play! Especially with our brand new 20GB Spotify Add-On! Get it today at only RM5/month! #iloveyoodo pic.twitter.com/Iq3hqqjupP — Yoodo (@yoodoMY) October 26, 2019

To activate the Spotify add-on by changing your plan in the Yoodo app and it will take effect in your next billing cycle. With 20GB, you can get up to 276 hours of music streaming at high setting (160kbps) based on this calculation by Android Authority.

Apart from Spotify, you can also get 20GB of Facebook, 20GB of Instagram, 20GB of Twitter or 20GB of WhatsApp data at RM5/month per add-on. For video streaming, you can get 20GB YouTube or 20GB iflix at RM10/month each.

In case you missed it, Yoodo is now running a free 20GB data campaign if you customise a plan with a minimum of 10GB of data. That means you can get 10GB + 20GB data for only RM35 per month. This offer is available until December 31, 2019 and you can see how much your ideal mobile plan would cost over here. — SoyaCincau