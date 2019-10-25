Samsung announces latest mobile processor likely destined for Galaxy S11

Samsung presented its latest mobile processor, the Exynos 990, at the 2019 Samsung Tech Day. — Images courtesy of Samsung via AFP

SEOUL, Oct 25 — At Samsung Tech Day 2019, the company announced its newest mobile processor, the Exynos 990, along with a complementary modem to bring 5G to the next generation of smartphones and mobile devices.

Yesterday at this year's Samsung Tech Day, the company announced the Exynos 990 mobile processor and 5G Exynos Modem 5123. The two components will likely work together in the brand's next generation of mobile devices to bring them more advanced artificial intelligence technologies and 5G connectivity.

Samsung states that this pair of chips will offer "new levels of mobile gaming and other graphics-intensive operations" thanks to a 20 per cent increase in speed and an embedded Arm Mali-G77 GPU which improves graphics performance.

Screen tearing is reduced, and animations are smoothed out even on "devices with multiple displays, such as foldable phones" via a 20Hz refresh-rate display driver.

The modem supports everything from 2G mmWave spectrums to 5G's sub-6GHz and delivers downlink speeds up to 5.1-Gbps in sub-6-GHz and 7.35Gbps in mmWave.

Overall, compared to previous generations of the mobile platform, this processor will be faster, better performing and have a longer battery life.

The Exynos 990 mobile processor and 5G Exynos Modem 5123 are scheduled to go into mass production by the end of this year, so they will probably be available integrated into commercial mobile devices in early 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews