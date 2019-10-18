You'll soon be able to cut your own vinyl records (VIDEO)

Phonocut is developing a project for this home vinyl disc recorder. — Phonocut pic via AFP

VIENNA, Oct 18 — Austrian start-up Phonocut has an ambitious project on Kickstarter to fund its vinyl recorder. The idea is for anyone to create their own stereo-quality vinyl records at home.

The recorder is extremely simple to use: you place the blank vinyl on the turntable, connect the device to any audio source using a classic mini-jack, and press the button. Phonocut offers its own blank 25 cm discs (smaller than the standard 35 rpm releases), meaning that it is only possible to record 15 minutes of audio on either side. Five blanks come with the recorder.

Since the device is still in its developmental phase, it's difficult at this point to judge the quality of the recorded sound.

While the device is primarily targeted at artists, who would then be able to record their own demos on vinyl to present to music labels, for example, the project raises questions about potential problems with piracy.

In theory, it would permit music from streaming platforms, cassettes, CDs, etc to be easily copied and cut.

Whatever the case, the initial objective of €200,000 (RM926,446) was raised in two days. Those interested in the vinyl recorder can order it from the Kickstarter page for €1,399.

It is expected to cost €1,999 when it hits the market, which is not expected to be until 2021. Delivery of the first devices is expected to begin in December 2020.

To support the Phonocut project: kickstarter.com/projects/phonocut/phonocut-home-vinyl-recorder. — AFP-Relaxnews