Microsoft rolls out four levels of filtration for Xbox Live text-based communication

Microsoft introduces customisable automated text filters for Xbox Live. ― Picture courtesy of Microsoft

NEW YORK, Oct 16 ― Microsoft is giving gamers more control over the type of text content they receive from fellow Xbox Live players: As of this past Monday, users will be able to select one of four automated text filtration tiers so that they only receive the type of content with which they’re comfortable.

Considering that gaming is an internationally enjoyed pastime, hobby, and career for players ranging from pre-teens to seasoned pros, the amount of diversity that exists within the worldwide community presents companies like Microsoft with a challenge to keep their online gaming experiences appropriate for all users; most kids will not use the same type of language as their adult counterparts.

As text-based communications are essential to gaming, Microsoft announced Monday that Xbox Live users now have the option to have their received messages automatically filtered at one of four levels: Friendly, Medium, Mature, or Unfiltered.

Different types of messages across the Xbox Live platform can have different levels of filtration based on a user’s preferences. Text in received messages can be set to Mature whereas the media in message requests can be set to Friendly. The filters will continue to roll out to profiles, Clubs, and Activity Feeds as time goes on.

Gamers can go into their account settings to modify various message filters. Once set, messages that contain content potentially more explicit than the selected setting will be replaced with “[Potentially offensive message hidden]”.

These filters have already begun to roll out to Xbox Insiders. Later this fall, the new setting will roll out to everyone else. — AFP-Relaxnews