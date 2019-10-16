Honor wants people to try the Honor 9X ahead of global launch

To be eligible for early bird access, you are required to agree to write or record a video review of the Honor 9X within 10 days of receiving the device. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 ― Honor president, George Zhao is offering early bird access for their latest Honor 9X series. According to George, the Honor 9X will be coming to global markets very soon and Honor is giving away 10 units for people to review ahead of the launch event.

To be eligible, you are required to agree to write or record a video review of the Honor 9X within 10 days of receiving the device. Since Honor is looking for people that can review products, you would need to submit links of your past content for a better chance of being selected. If you’re interested, you can participate in the giveaway hosted by XDA Developers and it is open to all countries.

The Honor 9X is the successor of the Honor 8X and this year it comes in two options ― 9X and 9X Pro. Both feature a large 6.59” Full HD+ display and they run on the latest 7nm Kirin 810 processor. Instead of a punch-hole display, the device uses a pop-up selfie camera module that has a 16MP sensor.

The Pro version gets a triple-camera setup that consists of a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For the standard model, it only gets a dual-camera setup without the ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Powering both devices is a large 4,000mAh battery that charges via USB-C. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Since Honor is a sub-brand under Huawei, the Honor 9X is probably their first global smartphone to ship without Google Mobile Services. They share the same predicament as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the last Huawei/Honor devices to be certified by Google was the Honor 20/20 Pro alongside the Huawei Nova 5T/5T Pro.

Last month, there was a Google Mobile Services solution compatible with the Honor 9X that can be installed within 10 minutes but this workaround is no longer available. If Honor does push the new device to global markets, it will be shipped with Huawei Mobile Services that has its own PlayStore called Huawei AppGallery. ― SoyaCincau