Oppo’s Limited Edition Reno Ace is a tribute to Gundam fans everywhere (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Oppo’s latest flagship phone, the Reno Ace, is here. The Snapdragon 855+-powered smartphone features Oppo’s latest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology, which Oppo says is the fastest charging protocol in the market today — the 4,000mAh battery can be fully charged in 30 minutes, supposedly.

It also appears that some of the headlining aspects of the OnePlus 7T have also made its way across to the Reno Ace, including the 90Hz AMOLED display (6.5″), UFS 3.0 storage, and stereo speakers. On the rear of the device, the camera setup comprises a 48MP f/1.7 main shooter, a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of vision, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

It also looks like Oppo is pushing the gamer aspect of the Reno Ace, with “4D vibration” — this uses a motor to provide better and more realistic haptic feedback during gameplay. That’s in addition to the “Dry Ice” cooling system, which apparently features a layer of composite carbon fibre that helps with heat conductivity during power-intensive tasks such as gaming.

But there’s also a pretty special-looking limited edition of the Reno Ace, one that pays tribute to hugely popular franchise, Gundam. The Gundam Edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, and pays homage to the Gundam RX-78-2.

Only 30,000 of the Gundam Edition will be produced, which marks the 40th anniversary of the famed Gundam series. The phone, as well as accessories (and even the charging cable, it seems), come in matching designs, and it actually looks pretty cool — especially if you’re a fan of the franchise.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the Gundam Edition is available outside of the Chinese market. In China, the Oppo Reno Ace is available from the 17th of October, while The Gundam Edition will be available for pre-order from the 21st of October.

The official pricing is as follows:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – CNY2,999 (about RM1,771)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – CNY3,199 (about RM1,888)

12GB RAM + 256GB storage – CNY3,799 (about RM2,243)

