You can pre-order the Asus ROG Phone II and get the ROG Kunai gamepad for free

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Asus ROG Phone II is launching in Malaysia next week. To secure your unit early, Shopee is having an exclusive pre-order promo where you can get extra Shopee coin cashback plus an original gamepad for free.

The price for the ROG Phone II isn’t revealed yet but you can secure the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage unit by placing a non-refundable deposit of RM999 from the 14th to 15th October 2019. After that, you will need to make full payment on 16th October after 4PM and Shopee will deliver your gaming smartphone from 17th October onwards.

For greater savings, you can redeem the “ROG2COIN” voucher to receive RM200 worth of Shopee coins. You can collect the voucher now on the ROG Phone II page.

As part of the pre-order promo, ASUS is offering the ROG Kunai Gamepad as a free gift. However, do take note that the ROG Kunai GamePad will be delivered separately after 11th November 2019.

The ROG Phone II is a flagship gaming smartphone that comes with an impressive 6.59″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs on a Snapdragon 855+ processor with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

For taking pictures, it has a 48MP main camera with a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle, while the front comes with a 24MP selfie camera. Powering the device is a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W HyperCharge via USB-C. — SoyaCincau