Oppo announces OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

OnePlus has also announced the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that comes with a striking design in collaboration with British supercar maker. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 ― Apart from the 7T Pro, OnePlus has also announced the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. This is essentially the premium variant of the flagship device that comes with a striking design in collaboration with British supercar maker, McLaren.

The device features the best specs possible which is to be expected for a McLaren edition. You get the same fluid 90Hz 6.6” Quad HD+ AMOLED display and a blazing fast Snapdragon 855+ processor. The device comes in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of exterior, it is similar to the new OnePlus 7T Pro but they have added some elements from an actual McLaren car. Instead of a carbon-fibre textured back, the new device features a unique pattern that borrows the aesthetics of the McLaren Speedtail‘s steering wheel. Also retained is a papaya orange racing tint that surrounds the edges of the rear panel.

To stand out from the rest, the McLaren edition gets a customised interface with papaya orange themed lighting effects, icons and lock screen. Even the boot-up sequence is customised to reflect McLaren’s racing heritage.

Since this is a limited edition product, this OnePlus 7T Pro comes in a premium box for a unique unboxing experience. It comes with a special case made with Italian-made Alcantara with carbon fibre accents. According to OnePlus, it is the same material used in the interior of McLaren’s luxury sports cars.

Powering the device is a 4,085mAh battery that supports OnePlus’ 30W Warp Charge 30T charger. It pushes 68 per cent charge in 30 minutes via USB-C. Like the previous model, it comes with a flat-braided cable in matching orange. ― SoyaCincau