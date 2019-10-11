Made by Google: What hardware to expect at next week's event

Google is expected to launch new hardware in New York at next week's Made by Google event. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 11 ― Though there's little doubt that Google will be unveiling its significantly leaked Pixel 4 series, rumours and teasers have given us some insight as to what other hardware we can expect to be revealed next Tuesday.

With Made by Google less than a week away, Pixel fans everywhere are getting excited about the (potential) launch of the Pixel 4. But what else will be revealed at Made by Google 2019? Here's what is highly suspected but not officially confirmed.

Pixel 4 series

Following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, Google is expected to be releasing its latest flagship smartphone lineup on Tuesday, the Pixel 4 and Pixel XL. The most revolutionary tools ― Motion Sense and face unlock ― that are set to debut in the lineup were officially announced by Google back in July. Both will allow users to control various aspects of their phones without ever having to touch the devices.

Naturally, the smartphones are expected to don an improved camera and more advanced software, but we'll have to wait until October 15 to see exactly what that entails.

Pixelbook Go

Last month, 9To5Google spoke with sources that told the media that a Chromebook-inspired Pixelbook line will be unveiled called Pixelbook Go. The devices could have a convertible 2-in-1 form factor like the Chromebook, as well as Pixelbook Pen compatibility. Specs about the devices found in Chromium's source code include a 13.3-inch touch screen, a full HD or 4K display, and various Intel processors.

Nest Mini 2

In August, 9To5Google also reported that Google has plans to follow up the Nest Mini with a second-generation iteration featuring a wall mount and improved sound. In terms of form, the device is expected to closely resemble its predecessor except that it will come with a 3.5mm stereo jack. Instead, most changes are believed be found on the inside of the device including a higher maximum volume and improved bass. Finally, the speaker will reportedly come with various motion sensors that possibly function like those coming to the Pixel 4 lineup.

Pixel Buds 2

While little has been leaked and rumored about Google's second-generation Pixel Buds, it's possible that the wireless earphones could make an appearance at Made by Google. With the first version having been launched in 2017, the device is due for an update and, considering that the brand's biggest competitors have launched fully wireless earphone renditions, this upcoming one could possibly drop the connecting cable.

The complete line-up of new hardware will officially be revealed at Made by Google on October 15 in New York City. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and Twitter. ― AFP-Relaxnews