Amazon announces first heavy-duty kid-friendly Kindle

All-new Kindle Kids Edition - Includes access to thousands of books. — Picture courtesy of Amazon

NEW YORK, Oct 9 — In just a few weeks, Amazon will be releasing a kid-friendly Kindle e-reader complete with vocabulary building tools and a durable cover.

Taking its place at the end of this month beside the Kids Edition of Amazon’s Fire tablet will be the company’s first kid-oriented Kindle e-reader.

For US$20 (RM83.37) more than the standard model, the Kindle Kids Edition gets double the internal storage, one year of FreeTime Unlimited and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

FreeTime Unlimited gives users access to thousands of kids’ books, movies, TV shows, education applications, and games without ads — but it depends which device it’s being used on.

Only books can be downloaded on the kid Kindle, whereas Fire devices can benefit from all offerings available with the service.

Parents can set educational goals for their readers, track their kid’s reading progress and accomplishments, and impose parent controls over accessible content. Integrated tools like Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise help readers expand their vocabularies.

According to Amazon, this Kindle has a battery life of several weeks.

FreeTime Unlimited starts at US$4.99 for non-Prime users; therefore, having an entire year bundled in for free is a respectable deal. The Kindle Kids Edition will be released on October 30 for US$109.99 in four vibrant colors and patterns. — AFP-Relaxnews