Instagram testing group story feature despite Facebook ditching it

NEW YORK, Oct 8 ― Over the weekend, reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered by looking through Instagram’s code that a group stories feature could soon be coming to the stable version of the app.

Notable for finding unannounced upcoming features and security vulnerabilities within an application’s code, reverse software engineer Wong recently reported that Facebook-owned Instagram is currently testing Group Stories.

This comes as a surprise considering that in September, Facebook discontinued Group Stories after having launched the feature less than a year ago. Though the company did not offer a reason behind its shutdown, it’s likely due to the stories not being popularly used.

In any case, a similar feature currently exists in Instagram’s test code according to Wong. In the same way users can currently share content to their own stories, they would be able to “Share to Group Story”.

While there’s no word on whether or not this feature will reach the public, it likely has a better chance to succeed on the image-focused Instagram over Facebook. ― AFP-Relaxnews