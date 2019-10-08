Catalina: The biggest changes coming to Macs with the operating system update

Sidecar also makes its debut with Catalina. ― Picture courtesy of Apple

NEW YORK, Oct 8 — On Sunday, macOS Catalina officially became available for download after being first previewed back in June.

Over the weekend, Apple released its latest macOS operating system: Catalina. By downloading the new desktop operating system for free, users will gain access to a handful of new apps, features, and tools designed to simplify and organize their digital experiences.

One of the most significant changes users will see is the absence of iTunes; the platform has been broken up into three individual apps: Music, Apple TV, and Podcasts. Music present in users’ iTunes libraries will automatically be moved to their Music accounts when they update their computers.

Podcasts, on the other hand, brings users a dedicated place for their audio shows. According to Apple, the platform has over 700,000 shows in its catalog. Apple’s TV app has been updated to give users new ways to discover and watch movies and TV shows without having to swap between platforms.

Sidecar also makes its debut with the release of Catalina. The feature allows users to use their iPad as a secondary or extended display of their computer. The tablet can be used, for example, for precision drawing while the desktop display shows an entire image.

User accessibility has been enhanced with a new Voice Control tool that allows users to “control Mac and iOS devices entirely with their voice.” Screen Time, a Mac activity monitor, has been introduced, and Photos, Safari, Mail, Notes, and Reminders have also received updates which include redesigns, new tools, and new interfaces.

Catalina is available for download now on Macs introduced in mid-2012 and later. — AFP-Relaxnews