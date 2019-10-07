Xiaomi is giving away a Redmi Note 8 Pro. Snap a picture to stand a chance to win

The Redmi Note 8 Pro — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — The Redmi Note 8 series is launching in Malaysia tomorrow. If you’re interested to get one for free, Xiaomi is currently running a pose and win contest until the end of this month.

To participate, you must first locate the huge KLCC Mega Poster that’s placed at Pasar Seni and Masjid Jamek LRT stations. Then just pose in front of it and take a picture to stand a chance to win. Do note that you must upload the image to Facebook and set it to “public” with the following hashtags: #64MPMemangShiok #LiveToCreate #RedmiNote8Pro #XiaomiMY.

The campaign will be running from now until October 31, 2019. According to Xiaomi, the KLCC poster was shot on the 64MP capable Redmi Note 8 Pro by photographer, Gradient Lok.

The device is Xiaomi’s latest mid-range offering and it comes with a large 6.53″ Full HD+ display. Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek G90T processor that can be configured up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the photography department, the device comes with a quad-camera setup that features a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. Powering the device is a huge 4,500mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. Also retained is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We will learn more about the device including its official pricing tomorrow. Stay tuned to us for the latest updates. — SoyaCincau