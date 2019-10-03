Huawei Mate 30 Malaysia: Everything you need to know (VIDEO)

Malaysia is the first country after China to launch the Mate 30 series. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Huawei has revealed the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro locally at the Huawei Malaysia Ecosystem Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia is the first country after China to launch the Mate 30 series.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei Mate 30 series is officially priced as follows:

Huawei Mate 30 8GB RAM + 128GB storage — RM2,799

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage — RM3,899

As part of its Exclusive Ownership Campaign, loyal Huawei Mate series owners will not only be among the first to own the new Mate 30 Pro in Malaysia but they will also get exclusive gifts worth RM1,155.

This includes a Huawei Wireless in-car SuperCharge charger, DJI Osmo Mobile 3, Huawei back casing and Huawei Care that provides 1 year extended warranty and 6 months screen crack protection.

Huawei Mate series users that owned two Huawei Mate series devices will be eligible for the offer.

Pre-orders for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be available online starting today at 2PM. The device will be available at Courts, Harvey Norman and SenQ. Telco bundles from Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile will be available soon.

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro

To recap, the Huawei Mate 30 comes with a 6.62″ flat Full HD+ OLED display while the Mate 30 Pro comes with a 6.53″ Full HD+ OLED Horizon display.

Both are running on the latest Kirin 990 processor with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For the Mate 30 Pro, it comes with a 40MP f/1.6 main camera, a 40MP f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle shooter, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera and a 3D ToF sensor.

Meanwhile, the standard Mate 30 gets a 40MP f/1.8 main camera, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera.

Powering the Mate 30 is a 4,200mAh battery, while the Pro model gets a larger 4,500mAh unit. Both supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge via USB-C as well as a 27W fast wireless charging.

The Mate 30 series are running on EMUI 10 that’s based on Android 10. However, it doesn’t come with Google Mobile Services pre-installed.

To discover and install apps, the devices are shipped with Huawei AppGallery. — SoyaCincau