Oppo Malaysia teases arrival of its quad-camera Reno 2

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Following the release of the A9 and A5 2020, Oppo Malaysia’s next device will be coming from the Reno 2 series. The smartphone maker has dropped a teaser that hints a new smartphone with a quad-camera setup.

According to Oppo Malaysia, the upcoming quad-camera smartphone will offer upgraded photography capabilities and it will push boundaries with innovative features. The Chinese smartphone maker has just uploaded a promo video for the Reno 2 series on its Facebook page.

The Oppo Reno 2 series was announced in India in August and it comes in 3 models. The top of the line model features a 6.5″ Full HD+ AMOLED display and it runs on a Snapdragon 730G processor. The device also retains a wedged-shaped pop-up selfie camera module like the original Reno series.

The device comes with a 48MP f/1.7 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 13MP f/2.4 telephoto camera and a 2MP mono lens. Apart from offering 2X optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom, the device also boasts upgraded video stabilisation. Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 via USB-C.

Apart from the Reno 2, there are more affordable variants such as the Reno 2 Z and Reno 2 F. The Z model is powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 processor, while the F device gets an Helio P70 unit. Both the devices also come with a quad-camera setup but it replaces the telephoto camera with a 2MP portrait lens. — SoyaCincau