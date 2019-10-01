What to expect at this year’s Microsoft Surface event

A slew of new products are expected to be announced at Microsoft's Surface Event tomorrow. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 1 ― This year's Microsoft Surface Event is just days away, and, although the company has yet to confirm which products will be unveiled in New York City on October 2, official teasers published and patents filed by the company offer insight as to what could be announced.

With Microsoft's Surface Event approximately 48 hours away, the company has been relentlessly hyping up its social media community about the “new and innovative things” that will be announced on Wednesday.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: New and innovative things are coming at the #MicrosoftEvent. Tune in Oct. 2 live on Twitter at 10am ET to see why we’re #pumped. pic.twitter.com/MV8HSCd54Q — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 27, 2019

The most recent teaser published by the company hit Twitter on Friday: the post featured a clip that was a montage of Surface product launches like that of various generations of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, both of which are expected to be updated this week. The Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are rumored to come in new sizes with new configurations.

The part of this tweet referring to “new” things could also be referring to the dual-screen laptop-tablet hybrid that was reportedly revealed internally to employees in June.

Last week, on the other hand, Microsoft's Surface Twitter account retweeted a post stating that Windows 10 will come to more devices “next week!” In addition to the new hybrid device, rumours have also suggested that an ARM-powered Surface device will debut this week; if this is the case, Windows 10 is certainly expanding.

#Windows10 is on more than 900M devices! Thanks to our customers, we added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before. From PCs to HoloLens to Xbox to Surface Hub, Windows continues to power innovation—with more to come next week! https://t.co/G3CRdkFoPT pic.twitter.com/38fKk50IEH — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) September 24, 2019

Earlier this month, a patent was spotted by Windows United outlining a Microsoft-branded portable speaker similar in design to Google's Home Mini. This is the only information available so far about said device.

The Microsoft Surface Event will take place tomorrow, October 2 at 10am ET and will be streamed live on Twitter. ― AFP-Relaxnews