Amazon may bring Go technology to airports, movie theatres

Amazon could bring their Go technology to airport stores and movie theatres. — Picture courtesy of Amazon via AFP-Relaxnews

SEATTLE, Oct 1 — Amazon is reportedly in talks to bring the tech featured in its Go stores that lets shoppers grab their goods and leave without waiting in line or even passing by a cash desk to airport shops and Regal theatres.

Yesterday, CNBC reported that Amazon is currently in talks to bring its Go technology to OTG’s CIBO Express stores in airports and Cineworld’s Regal theatres.

The integration of this technology would allow customers to just scan their phones upon entering an establishment, grab snacks and walk right into a movie or leave without ever having to check-out with a cashier.

This information comes from people familiar with Amazon’s plans to “diversify beyond online retail without relying only building its own stores.” Doing so would allow the company to expand their physical presence at a faster pace and at a lower cost. Furthermore, it has the potential to create relationships between companies who would otherwise be competitors.

Currently, 16 Amazon Go stores exist with more potentially on the way; one of the sources speaking with CNBC stated that the company is even considering bringing the technology to concession stands at baseball games. In any case, the reported plan is to start converting shops into Go-branded shops during the first quarter of next year.

While none of the involved parties have commented on the potential integration, if they do work together, we could see Go airport shops and movie theatres as soon as 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews