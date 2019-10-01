A nearly borderless screen for the new HP Spectre x360 13

The new HP Spectre x360 13. — Picture courtesy of HP via AFP-Relaxnews

PALO ALTO, Oct 1 — HP has unveiled the 13-inch Spectre x360, the next generation of its high-end hybrid laptop PCs. The American manufacturer has focused its efforts on the new screen.

While the main design of this convertible computer (half-laptop, half-tablet) remain nearly the same, it’s the 13.3” screen here that is worth particular attention. The new design uses extremely thin edges, from top to bottom, to reach a screen/body relationship of 90 per cent.

This also means that once the computer is closed, it’s more than two centimeters shorter while maintaining the same screen measurements, making it about 13 per cent more compact. HP will offer Full HD and 4k screen types to suit different budgets.

HP has integrated Intel’s latest generation of Core processors (i5) with 8 or 16 GB of RAM and SSD storage of up to 1 TB according to the chosen configuration. The machine is also compatible with the new WiFi 6 standard and some models are even equipped with a 4G module allowing the user to switch from one connection mode to another.

Finally, as is more and more often the case with HP, a button on the side of the keyboard deactivates the webcam for greater privacy. On top of all this, HP is announcing up to 22 hours of battery life.

The 2019 HP Spectre x360 13 will be available starting in October from US$1,099 (RM4,600). — AFP-Relaxnews