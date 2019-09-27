OnePlus launches latest flagship handset — OnePlus 7T

The device, like Xiaomi’s latest launch, is equipped with Qualcomm’s 855+ processor — an updated version of the standard 855 found in the rest of the 7 Series. — Picture via OnePlus

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — Back in June, OnePlus announced the first devices within their newest smartphone collection, the 7 Series. After launching the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year, the company unveiled yesterday the flagship model of the lineup, the OnePlus 7T.

A few months after announcing the entry level models in the series and just over a week after Huawei launched its latest flagship devices, OnePlus has revealed its range-topping OnePlus 7T.

Regarding the dimensions, the 90 Hz, AMOLED Fluid display measures in at 6.55-inches, a size falling in between the 7 and 7 Pro models.

The device, like Xiaomi’s latest launch, is equipped with Qualcomm’s 855+ processor — an updated version of the standard 855 found in the rest of the 7 Series.

Stealing the show, however, is the model’s back camera apparatus which, at first glance, resembles the circular quad camera unit on the rear of Huawei’s new Mate 30 Pro. However, the OnePlus 7T only has three types of lenses (like the OnePlus 7 Pro): a 48MP main wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens (compared with the 7 Pro’s 8MP lens), and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It lacks the 3D time-of-flight camera of the Huawei model.

Like the other models in the series, the OnePlus 7T has 128 GB of storage but instead of just 6GB of RAM, it offers 8GB. Also similarly, the operating system powering the phone is OnePlus’s own Oxygen OS which is based on the Android system — in this case, Android 10 rather than Android 9. This gives the brand a new edge on Huawei, as their US blacklisting prevents their devices from having access to Google apps and services.

Starting on October 18, the OnePlus 7T will be available for purchase in the US starting at US$599 (RM2,500). — AFP-Relaxnews