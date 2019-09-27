Classic FPS ‘Medal of Honor’ making VR comeback

‘Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond’ is presented as a blend of action and stealth. — Picture courtesy of Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts/Oculus

NEW YORK, Sept 27 — The studio behind Apex Legends and Titanfall is returning to earlier work for Facebook’s Oculus Rift virtual reality platform with Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

Before Respawn Entertainment was set up in 2010, its co-founders (and many early staffers) were integral to the success of the Call of Duty franchise; before that, the studio could trace its lineage back to the Medal of Honor franchise and, specifically, 2002’s Medal of Honor: Allied Assault.

Respawn is now returning to the Medal of Honor franchise through Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, first revealed at Facebook’s Oculus Connect conference and in development exclusively for the Oculus Rift virtual reality platform.

Pete Hirschmann, who wrote and produced on the original 1999 Medal of Honor game, then led Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, is directing the new game.

The US studio had previously turned its sci-fi action franchise Titanfall into a free-to-play battle royal contender (and de facto Fortnite competitor) called Apex Legends, and was known to have a couple of other secret projects up its sleeve.

Portrayed as an intense, immersive experience, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond casts players as a secret service agent whose action-packed mission takes them across World War II Europe.

The game also contains a multiplayer mode although Oculus, Respawn, and publisher Electronic Arts are staying mum about it for now, with an eventual release date likewise kept under wraps. — AFP-Relaxnews