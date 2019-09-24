There’s already a security update for iOS 13

iOS 13 was launched September 19, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Apple via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 — Apple has issued an important security update to its mobile operating system, after having just recently launched the latest version (iOS 13). The company has also released its first version of iPadOS, dedicated to tablets.

It is often recommended to be patient and never to install a major operating system update immediately after its launch. At Apple, this goes for both macOS and for iOS. Deployed on September 19, iOS 13 still has several bugs which are expected to be corrected by iOS 13.1 which became available today, September 24.

The new version of iOS offers a few new functions, such as Dark Mode and “Sign in with Apple,” which offers the possibility to connect to apps and websites directly with one’s Apple ID, either via Face ID or Touch ID. Most of the photo editing tools have also been adapted for video editing, such as rotating, cropping, and applying filters.

Finally, iOS 13 integrates the new Apple Arcade game subscription service, which offers unlimited gameplay and several exclusive games for US$4.99 (RM21) a month. iOS 13 is available for iPhone 6 and all later models as well as the 7th-generation iPod touch.

At the same time, Apple has released a new operating system for owners of recent iPad models (iPad Pro and all prior versions or equal to the 5th-generation iPad, iPad mini 4, and the iPad Air 2). Thanks to this new OS specifically intended for tablets, they can be transformed into true miniature computers, able to handle a mouse as well as the Apple Pencil.

The desktop now shows more applications and widgets, and it’s possible to open several files and documents in the same application (Split View) or simply to see several (Slide Over).

It’s also now possible to enjoy the full versions of websites on Safari. Naturally, all the latest features (Dark Mode, AppleConnect, etc.) are also integrated with iPadOs. — AFP-Relaxnews