PC download charts: Gear up for ‘Destiny 2: Shadowkeep’, discover ‘Crying Suns’

‘Destiny 2: Shadowkeep’ initiates a third year of content for sci-fi action game ‘Destiny’. — Picture courtesy of Bungie Inc

NEW YORK, Sept 24 — There’s still a week to go until Destiny 2: Shadowkeep releases through Steam but it’s already poised to take over the store’s chart, while Borderlands 3 carries on hovering up punters’ loot and Crying Suns flies out of the gate with its far-flung sci-fi story.

Having received a broad range of review scores, players appear to be largely happy with the prospect of Borderlands 3 a week and a half after release.

It’s available directly through the Epic Games Store or, as seen here, through authorised activation code sellers such as the Humble Store where it’s still the top buy, or on Fanatical where it’s third.

Steam isn’t one of those venues — not until April 2020, thanks to an Epic exclusivity deal — and it’s there that another four-player game about action and loot is top of the chart: Monster Hunter: World.

In third, though, is another even more direct Borderlands 3 competitor, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, the first major release from originating studio Bungie since its split from publisher Activision in January.

Over on GOG, it’s brand new indie hit Crying Suns that has captured players’ imaginations.

The challenging sci-fi adventure is built on a library of 300 possible story events, a procedurally generated universe for an extra layer of unpredictability, and a quest to make it to an outpost planet that houses humanity’s last hope.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Monster Hunter: World

2. Counter-Strike: GO — Starladder Berlin 2019 Viewer Pass

3. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

4. Dead by Daylight

5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble (humblebundle.com)

1. Borderlands 3

2. Grand Theft Auto V — Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

4. Borderlands 3 — Super Deluxe Edition

5. Code Vein Digital Deluxe

Fanatical (fanatical.com/en/top-sellers)

1. Staff Picks bundle

2. Shadow Bundle

3. Borderlands 3

4. Aksys Games Bundle

5. Mystery Madness Bundle

GOG (gog.com)

1. Crying Suns

2. Cyberpunk 2077

3. Star Wars — The Force Unleashed

4. Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack

5. Star Wars Battlefront (Classic) — AFP-Relaxnews