The Vivo V17 Pro gets two pop-up cameras

The V17 Pro's most distinctive feature is clearly its dual front-facing camera. — Picture courtesy of Vivo

NEW YORK, Sept 21 — Vivo has once again created a buzz around one of its smartphones. A few days after unveiling its Nex 3 (a smartphone with a nearly bezel-, notch- and button-free screen that covers a record 99.6 per cent of its front side), the Chinese manufacturer is showing off the V17 Pro, the first-ever smartphone equipped with dual pop-up front-facing cameras.

The V17 Pro’s most distinctive feature is clearly its dual front-facing camera, which pops in and out of the chassis thanks to a motorised mechanism. This feat, a first for the industry, also allows for large group selfies with its ultra-wide angle.

As if that wasn’t enough, the back of the Vivo v17 Pro is equipped with four “regularly placed” sensors, one of which provides an ultra-wide angle and a 2x optical zoom.

As for the other specs, the smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage.

For the moment, the Vivo V17 Pro is only available in India. — AFP-Relaxnews