Celcom faces network disruption, Tune Talk and Yoodo also affected

Celcom appears to face another network interruption. — Picture via Facebook/Celcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — It’s barely a month since its last major outage and Celcom appears to face yet another network interruption. Celcom is aware of the issue and they aim to resolve it by this morning. According to the Blue telco, customers in scattered areas nationwide may experience disruptions for data services.

We're always committed in upgrading our network. Unfortunately, whilst doing so last night, you may have experienced some data disruption from 2am to 10am. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. If you need further assistance, we're here :) Thank you! — Celcom Axiata (@Celcom) September 20, 2019

It isn’t clear what the cause of the problem is, but we can confirm that it affects Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) such as Yoodo and Tune Talk. According to Yoodo, their app services are down but their calls and SMS are not affected.

Oh, dear! Our Yoodo App services are currently down but our Calls and SMS services are not affected. Please be patient as our tech team works to resolve this issue. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. — Yoodo (@yoodoMY) September 19, 2019

For Tune Talk, they have acknowledged the network interruption and added that Celcom’s technical team is still investigating. For those who are still having issues after 10AM, Celcom is urging customers to restart their phones or turn on/off flight mode. — SoyaCincau