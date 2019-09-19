What’s new in the now-available iOS 13?

iOS 13 releases Thursday, September 19, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 — iOS 13 is available for update on all compatible iPhone and iPod Touch models today. This new version provides more new features than previous iterations.

The most conspicuous new feature in iOS 13 has to be its new night mode. For the first time, iOS is offering a new skin adapted for use in lower-light environments, which also saves battery life. It is applicable both to the core OS as well as the native apps developed by Apple. Note that all of the apps available on the App Store are encouraged to implement the feature going forward.

Another new notable feature is the ability to connect directly to applications or websites via one’s Apple ID, using the Face ID or Touch ID features, with the possibility to share a unique random email address in order to protect one’s privacy.

Photo editing becomes easier to use, and more filters will be made available. Apple is also announcing that most of the photo editing tools, such as image rotation, cropping and filters will also be applied to videos.

A number of apps have been updated with new features, including a complete overhaul of Maps, which should provide better directions, and a number of new maps covering the US before the end of the year, expanding to the rest of the world throughout 2020.

Siri will also get a more natural-sounding voice, while Memoji creations will be automatically grouped into sticker packs.

Last but not least, iOS 13 implements Apple’s brand-new subscription-based game service Apple Arcade, which allows gamers to play a large number of exclusive games for US$4.99 a month.

iOS 13 is available as a free update on all models starting from the iPhone 6s and up, as well as the 7th generation iPod Touch. Note that from now on, iPads will run under their own proprietary OS, iPadOS, with its own functionalities. — Relaxnews