This RM699 Oppo smartphone has stereo speakers and 5,000mAh battery

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Alongside the RM1,199 Oppo A9 2020, Oppo Malaysia has also announced the A5 2020. Essentially, this is a lower-spec version of the A9 and it carries a RM500 lower pricetag.

At the launch event, Oppo says that everything is the same as the A9 2020 except for the RAM, storage, and cameras. That means the A5 2020 that’s priced at RM699, will get the same 6.5″ HD+ display with a dewdrop notch and it also runs on a Snapdragon 665 processor.

For Malaysia, the A5 comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable via a microSD card. Instead of a 16MP selfie camera, it settles for a lower 8MP unit.

For taking pictures, the device also retains a quad-camera layout but it uses a 12MP main camera instead of a higher-resolution 8MP shooter.

The key highlight features such as a 5,000mAh battery and stereo speaker playback with Dolby Atmos enhancement has been retained for the cheaper device. The rest of the specs are also confirmed via the global product page.

Unfortunately, the device wasn’t displayed at today’s launch event but from the official photos, it looks identical to its more expensive sibling. — SoyaCincau