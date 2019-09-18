Snapchat wants to be your source of headline news, too

Snapchat could be working on a tool that would separate news content from entertainment content. — Snapchat pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — Yesterday, The Information reported that Snapchat has a dedicated news section in the works for the app so that users won’t have to dig through entertainment content to see what’s breaking in the world.

Though Snapchat has already taken a shot at being users’ source of news as well as their entertainment, that Discover section is so saturated with entertainment content that news tabs were difficult to locate. To make it easier for Snapchatters to see what’s breaking in the world in real-time, the company is purportedly developing a dedicated news tab.

This report comes from The Information who spoke with sources familiar with Snap Inc’s plans. Allegedly, the company is “in early talks with media companies” who could provide material for such a section. If all goes according to their current plan, the news tab will launch next year.

Separating the news content from Discover could draw in new publishers, as the current, disorganised tab has been known to cause problems for media companies and users alike who have a difficult time both finding and sharing materials. — AFP-Relaxnews