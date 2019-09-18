'Pokemon Go' begins adding creatures from 'Pokemon Black & White' era

Generation V added a total of 156 new Pokemon to the franchise pantheon. ― Picture courtesy of Niantic /The Pokemon Company via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 ― Mobile sensation Pokémon Go is catching up with the Pokémon Black & White and Pokémon Black & White 2 console games, with some exclusive to specific global regions.

Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott are among the Pokémon creatures introduced in Nintendo DS games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, which will now start appearing in Android and iOS geolocation jaunt “Pokémon Go.”

The trio were offered to every DS player at the start of Pokémon Black and Pokémon White (2010 in Japan, 2011 internationally) as possible starter Pokémon, as well as in Pokémon Black 2 and Pokémon White 2 that followed in 2012.

Likewise, fellow Pokémon Black and White inductees Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove, Blitzle will also start appearing in the wild in Pokémon Go, with more to come.

App developer Niantic also named a further six Pokémon ― Foongus, Ferroseed, Klink, Litwick, Golett and Deino ― that, along with the other nine Pokémon, can be hatched from incubated Eggs.

Klink is not expected to appear in the wild, outside of Raids; Lillipup and Patrat were also named as potential Raid challenges.

In addition, several Pokémon are exclusive to particular global regions: Pansage, the Grass Monkey Pokémon, to Asia-Pacific; Pansear, the High Temp Pokémon, to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India; Panpour, the Spray Pokémon, to the Americas and Greenland.

On top of that, the entire western hemisphere is home to Heatmor, the Anteater Pokémon, while Durant, the Iron Ant Pokémon, lives in the Eastern hemisphere.

For players that find Pokémon breeding to be of particular appeal, a Unova Stone allows certain Pokémon to evolve, with the Pokémon Go team encouraging experimentation, while both Patrat and Lillipup will, on rare occasion, manifest in Shiny form.

Pokémon Go launched in 2016 and has since then been adding creatures from successive generations of the Nintendo game. This latest, now-annual injection brings the mobile apps up to Generation V.

On console, the launch of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch is to bring the franchise games into Generation VIII.

As such, new, Generation-defining Pokémon games have been releasing on a three-year schedule.

Niantic extended its suite of augmented reality mobile games to include another licenced property through Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in June 2019, with many similar functionalities to Pokémon Go.

Xbox Game Studios' Minecraft Earth began a closed beta testing phase in July, again across Android and iOS, adding a construction element to themes of augmented reality exploration and discovery. ― AFP-Relaxnews