Tune Talk says sorry for network disruption by offering free 3GB data

Tune Talk apologises for the inconvenience caused and they want to make it up to their customers by offering free data. — Picture by Tune Talk via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — A few days ago, Tune Talk had issues with data connectivity that affected customers nationwide. According to the MVNO, they had encountered a technical issue, however, calls and SMS are still working fine.

Tune Talk apologises for the inconvenience caused and they want to make it up to their customers by offering free data.

Dear TuneTalkers,



Maafkan kami :(

We are experiencing an unplanned technical issue resulting in disruption in data usage. Calls and SMS are still working fine. All our technical staffs are working to resolve this as soon as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience caused. — Tune Talk (@TuneTalk) September 14, 2019

For today only, they are offering 3GB of data to all customers. Do note that you can’t use it automatically. To enjoy the free data offer, you’ll need to redeem it by sending MYDAY by SMS to 2222. The free data is only applicable until 11.59pm. — SoyaCincau