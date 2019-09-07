JBL’s new Pulse 4 is a party in a speaker

JBL announces the Pulse 4 at the 2019 IFA. — Handout via AFP

BERLIN, Sept 7 — JBL chose Berlin’s IFA trade show to announce the latest iteration of the Pulse speaker — the Pulse 4 — which brings party goers or chillaxers a full-body lightshow to match their mood.

This week at IFA 2019, one of the world’s largest tech trade shows, LA-based audio equipment manufacturer JBL revealed the newest generation of its portable light-up Pulse speaker.

Similarly to the previous iteration, the Pulse 4 is waterproof and presents owners with a customised lightshow that can be synchronised with other Pulse devices. Instead of the bottom third of the device being dedicated to a non-color changing speaker, though, the Pulse 4 brings a full-body lightshow experience.

The new device offers a new level of illumination customisation; with the JBL Connect app, users can “scan and color-match any object that takes your fancy” with their phone’s camera.

Apart from this new glossy body, little about the speaker’s specs have changed from the third generation.

Two smartphones can connect to the Pulse 4 simultaneously, and the battery lasts 12 hours just like in the Pulse 3. The speaker can link with up to 100 PartyBoost-compatible speakers to “play music in perfect sync.” PartyBoost also supports stereo pairing.

Starting this autumn, the JBL Pulse 4 will be available for US$199.95 (RM800) — the same price of the 3 at launch.