IFA 2019: Laptops with unique form factors are gaining traction

Acer ConceptD 9 Pro can be reconfigured in a multitude of ways. — Handout via AFP

BERLIN, Sept 7 — Though yesterday was officially only day one of IFA 2019, a handful of unconventionally designed laptops have gone on display demonstrating that folding, sliding, and converting laptops are the notebooks of the future.

To kick off this year’s IFA tech trade show, a series of laptop manufacturers brought new notebooks with design schemes outside the norm. Evidently in the not-so-distant future, laptops with converting form factors will be the industry standard.

Acer ConceptD 9 Pro

During the preliminary press days of the IFA which took place before the show opened up to the public, Acer announced the ConceptD 9 Pro, a member of the new ConceptD Pro series. This unique notebook tops the range thanks to its built-in, multipurpose hinges which slide the display closer to the user, position the screen like an easel, and convert the notebook into a tablet.

The Acer ConceptD 9 Pro will start at US$5,800 (RM24,246) and start shipping in November.

Lenovo Yoga C940

The Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop could almost be referred to as a 3-in-1, as its thin lightweight design paired with the speedy processing provided by Intel’s 10th-gen Core i7 CPU gives the notebook smartphone-like functioning. The display can fold completely backwards turning the laptop into a flat and symmetrical tablet.

The Lenovo Yoga C940 will starts at €2,699.00.

Convertible laptops from various brands

Globally, convertible laptops are a popular design choice for IFA 2019: Dell announced the XPS 13 2-in-1, and Acer revealed the Chromebook Spin 311 beside its pair of new Swift notebooks. This collection of launches demonstrates tech manufacturers’ focus on the creator community, whereas last year’s conference had a focus on ultra-portability. — AFP-Relaxnews