Vintage SNES games come to Switch Online subscription

Nintendo Switch Online enters the SNES era with a strong selection of retro titles. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 — The Nintendo Switch’s online subscription tier, Nintendo Switch Online, has begun integrating games from the Super Nintendo era, starting with a cache of 20 classics as September 5th’s cadre of complimentary downloads — including Super Mario World 1 & 2, Super Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The membership scheme is Nintendo’s equivalent to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Gold Live, providing access to online services such as multiplayer and voice chat, as well as a selection of complimentary games.

Switch Online freebies have been limited to Nintendo Entertainment System titles since inauguration in September 2018, but this second year of content brings SNES classics such as Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, games whose successes still reverberate today.

F-Zero, Pilotwings, Star Fox, Super Ghouls’n Ghosts, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, Super Metroid and Kirby’s Dream Land 3 feature.

The remainder comprises Brawl Brothers, Breath of Fire, Demon’s Crest, Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics, Stunt Race FX, Super EDF Earth Defense Force, Super Puyo Puyo 2, Super Soccer and Super Tennis.

Updates are expected to revert to four or five games per month from October.

Additionally, Nintendo announced a special vintage-style SNES controller, offered as a Switch Online exclusive to subscribers for a sum of US$30 (RM126).

Though its games date from decades past rather than the more recent offerings from PlayStation, Xbox, and computer gaming’s Humble Monthly Nintendo Switch Online rings up at a more modest US$20 a year in contrast to the US$59 to US$120 service charges of its contemporaries. — AFP-Relaxnews