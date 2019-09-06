TCL’s new Plex smartphone represents company’s budding handset future

TCL uses IFA 2019 to announce the company’s latest smartphone endeavours. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 6 — Yesterday at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Chinese electronics company TCL unveiled its latest TCL branded smartphone, the first destined to be available on a global scale.

Though TCL has made its name in the electronics industry for producing home appliances and TVs, the company also has a history of producing phones — and not only Blackberry-branded devices.

In fact, TCL has manufactured its own, in-house collection of mobile devices, but they were simply not widely available. At an IFA 2019 press conference yesterday, however, TCL announced that the company will be launching a new TCL-branded smartphone on a global scale for the very first time.

The 6.53-inch TCL Plex powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor will launch in Europe and Asia starting in October. Despite having a price tag of €329 (approximately RM1,528), the device has a respectable number of contemporary features.

On the back, the Plex dons a triple-camera set-up with a 48MP main lens, a 16MP wide angle lens, and 2MP camera for low-lighting shots. On the front, the 24MP selfie camera can be found inside a circular cutout on the upper left-hand corner.

The device comes with 128GB of storage and 6GM of RAM.

Compared with Google’s latest Pixel 3a budget phone, the Plex is bigger, has more cameras, is powered by a comparable processor and costs less. Until the phone launches next month, though, we won’t know whether the Plex is truly an adequate Google competitor.

According to the company, the TCL Plex represents the beginning of a new wave of the company’s smartphone ambitions. Next year, the brand is planning to launch a foldable device and one (or possibly several) with 5G connectivity.

The Plex will officially be available for purchase in October for €329. — AFP-Relaxnews