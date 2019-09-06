Nokia’s new throwback device is a 4G flip phone with Google Assistant (VIDEO)

The Nokia 2720 Flip is a refresh of its 10-year old Nokia 2720 Fold. — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Almost every year, HMD Global will introduce a new throwback device. Previously, we’ve seen the Nokia 3310 and the Nokia 8110 4G. This time at IFA 2019, they have announced the Nokia 2720 Flip. It’s yet another classic throwback device that comes in a clamshell form factor.

The Nokia 2720 Flip is a refresh of its 10-year old Nokia 2720 Fold. Obviously it isn’t as popular as Nokia’s previous throwback devices since the original 2720 Fold was released at a time when smartphones are becoming mainstream.

The front gets a basic 1.3″ 240×240 pixels display which allows you to see who’s calling or to view notifications. On the inside, it gets a 2.8″ QVGA colour display which is slightly bigger than the new 3310 and 8110 4G. You also get your traditional keypad which is made larger for easier texting and dialling.

The device runs on a Qualcomm 205 Mobile platform with 512GB and it has KaiOS as its operating system. Although it looks like any other feature phone, it still offers Facebook and WhatsApp. What’s even more interesting is that it even comes with Google Assistant.

Onboard it has 4GB of storage but you can expand it further up to 32GB extra via microSD card. The device also gets Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and WiFi 802.11b/g/n support.

To keep up with the times, the device also has 4G with VoLTE and you can even use it to create a hotspot to share your data with those around you. With all the bare essentials covered, Nokia says this throwback device could be ideal for those looking for a digital detox.

The 2270 Flip can also be a suitable device for senior citizens that prefer to operate a phone with physical buttons. During the presentation, Nokia also emphasized that the fonts can be enlarged for better readability and the side button can be used as an emergency trigger. When the button is pressed the phone can send a text or a make phone call to 5 of your preset contacts. Alternatively, this button can be remapped to trigger Google Assistant.

The device comes with a removable 1,500mAh battery that is rated to last up to 27 days on standby. Depending on markets, it is offered in single SIM and dual SIM variants. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and it charges via microUSB.

The Nokia 2720 Flip comes in just two colours – Black and Grey. It will be available starting mid-September for €89 (about RM410). You can learn more from the product page. — SoyaCincau