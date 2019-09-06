Nintendo teases ‘Wii Fit,’ a ‘Wii Sports’ style crossover for Switch console (VIDEO)

Banners of Nintendo’s new game console Switch are pictured at its experience venue in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 6 — Nintendo appears to be teasing a new kind of fitness and social experience for its Switch console, with a preview video offering a first look at a circular resistance band and velcro movement-tracking strap.

Nintendo appears to be reviving the Wii Fit fervor that helped make its Wii console such a success.

A one-minute teaser video for a "new experience" has been released in advance of a more detailed reveal on September 12.

Its footage focuses on participants reacting to two new Nintendo Switch accessories.

Users hold a resistance wheel between their hands or legs.

The flexible wheel contains one of the Nintendo Switch’s detachable controllers, while a velcro strap holds the other around the user’s thigh.

Given that the wheel and strap use detachable controllers, this new accessory appears intended for use with the classic Nintendo Switch console.

A new Nintendo Switch Lite launches September 20 for a lower price, but lacks the ability to output its display to a TV while its controllers are built in to the main unit and cannot be removed.

As much of the footage focuses on users playing in groups, Nintendo also appears to be channeling the popularity of Wii console minigame collection Wii Sports.

Both Wii Sports and Wii Fit helped make the Wii a success outside of stereotypical video gaming demographics.

Nintendo tallies Wii Sports sales at 82.8 million units, making it the console’s overall bestseller (including copies packaged with the Wii).

Exercise game Wii Fit, which used a step accessory called a Balance Board, sold 22.6 million units, with its successor Wii Fit Plus reaching 21 million unit sales.

The Wii console, launched in 2013, had sold 101 million units worldwide by March 2019.

Despite a lack of processing power in comparison to immediate competitors, the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, the Wii outpaced them both to become the fifth best-selling console of all time. — AFP-Relaxnews