Razer unveils an ultrabook designed for gamers

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX Model. — Picture courtesy of Razer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 — American tech manufacturer Razer has developed a new portable PC, the Blade Stealth 13.

One of the two versions announced boasts an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, making it the world’s first ultraportable computer designed especially for gamers.

Razer will officially unveil its new line of ultrabooks at the upcoming IFA trade show in Berlin, Germany. A total of three models will soon be available for purchase.

The most spectacular of these is the Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX Model, the only one to have an integrated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 to allow for even the most demanding games in a variety of environments.

This model will be available in both Full-HD and 4K UHD. The line is completed by the Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White, which does not have the GeForce GTX 1650 card and is better adapted for work and multimedia use.

This new line of 13-inch computers is particularly compact, with a 15mm frame and weighing only 1.3 kg. The models run on the latest Intel chips with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage capacity. They are also compatible with the new WiFi 6 norm.

The new Razer Blade Stealth 13s will be available from the end of September 2019 in North America and a little bit later in Asia and Europe. Prices start at US$1,500 (RM6,290.10).

Razer will also take advantage of IFA to present other new products, starting with its Blade 15 line.

IFA runs September 6 -11 in Berlin. — AFP-Relaxnews