After months of delay, Samsung’s revolutionary folding smartphone goes on sale (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — After a four-month delay, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally available to be purchased by consumers. The foldable smartphone was originally scheduled to go on sale in the first week of May but Samsung was forced to make some necessary changes after issues were found on early review units. The device will be available in South Korea starting tomorrow, followed by selected countries which include France, Germany, Singapore, UK, US and more.

The Galaxy Fold is offered in Cosmos Black and Space Silver, and it comes in 4G LTE as well as 5G-ready options, depending on markets. The fundamental hardware remains unchanged and it still retains a large 7.3″ Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED Display (2152×1536) that folds inwards. Meanwhile, the front gets a smaller 4.6″ HD+ Super AMOLED display (1680×720).

As summarised by Sammobile, some of the changes include a different protective layer that’s now tucked underneath the frame of the main display. This prevents users from removing the layer, which is an important component of the flexible display. The hinges also get additional protection caps that prevent dust and particles from entering. In addition, they have also reduced the gap between the hinge and the Galaxy Fold’s body.

To make it more sturdy, Samsung apparently has added more metal layers underneath the display. As a result, there’s a slight increase in weight and thickness for the foldable smartphone. The redesigned Galaxy Fold is 15.7mm thick at the thinnest point when folded, while the previous version is 15.5mm thick. It’s also slightly heavier at 276g versus 263g in the original version.

The device comes with dual batteries with the LTE model having a 4,380mAh unit while the 5G model gets a slightly smaller 4,235mAh capacity. So far Samsung Malaysia has not officially revealed the Fold’s availability details. However, we are told by sources close to the matter that it’s coming to Malaysia in September and it will carry a price tag of around RM8,000.

Samsung has also released a couple of new videos for the Galaxy Fold. Check out all of them below: — SoyaCincau