Samsung reopens registrations for Galaxy Fold

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is on schedule to launch this month. ― AFP pic

SEOUL, Sept 4 — Nearly half a year after the original launch of the flexible Galaxy Fold was supposed to take place, Samsung reopened pre-registrations for the device no slated to be released this month.

On Monday, Samsung opened pre-registrations for the Galaxy Fold ahead of its expected September launch; the company appears to be playing it safe, as only pre-registrations have been opened, not pre-orders.

On the website, interested customers simply need to enter their first name, last name, email, and zip code to “receive access to limited supplies when available;” the device is purportedly in high demand despite all previous complications.

This round of Galaxy Folds is expected to have a more durable screen (that won’t have a layer that looks like a removable screen protector) as well as an updated hinge that will keep dust and debris from getting inside the device.

Back in July, the company officially announced their plans to relaunch the folding smartphone in September. As of today, it appears as though the release is still on track. — AFP-Relaxnews