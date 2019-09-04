‘Lego Star Wars Battles’ to bring card game action to iOS, Android

‘Lego Star Wars Battles’ is due 2020, after ‘Star Wars: Episode IX - Rise of Skywalker’ arrives December 2019. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — An official Lego Star Wars crossover marks the franchise’s entry into digital card games, with Lego Star Wars Battles for mobiles promising characters, locations, and vehicles from the nine core movies, up to and including December 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

From Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope to Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, 2020’s Lego Star Wars Battles will be bringing the Lucasfilm movie franchise, its officially licensed Lego incarnation, and the world of digital card games together on Android and iOS.

Players will be able to build decks of light side or dark side forces, featuring characters and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars galaxy, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment announced.

In addition to all nine saga films, content from animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars and prequel spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be included.

May 2018 prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story was not specifically mentioned in the Warner Bros press release.

Lego Star Wars Battles is to revolve around the deployment of troops and construction, defence and capture of towers across virtual arenas themed after different Star Wars locales.

The game is presented as a collaboration between TT Games, well known for handling the “Lego” franchise licence on Warner Bros’ behalf — more specifically, its mobile-focused TT Games Brighton outpost, situated on the UK’s south coast — and Playdemic, the WB mobile studio made famous through the duels of Golf Clash, which is based in Manchester, north east England.

Lego Star Wars Battles has been announced for release in 2020 through the Apple App Store and Google Play. — AFP-Relaxnews