Samsung to reveal new affordable 5G smartphone soon (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 ― The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G will be revealed very soon and it will be the highest offering in the mid-range Galaxy A lineup. On top of that, this is could be Samsung’s most affordable 5G device and it is expected to run on a Snapdragon 855 processor.

A couple of high-resolution photos of the retail box has surfaced online and it looks like a Galaxy A70. It also features a 6.7” Full HD+ display with a tiny “U” notch at the top and it also features a triple-camera setup for the rear. According to the label, it has a 48MP main camera along with a 5MP and 8MP shooter. For selfies, it also gets a 32MP front camera like the A70.

As seen on earlier benchmarks, the device also gets 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but we reckon there could be a higher spec model with more RAM and storage. Similar to the A70, the device also gets a 4,500mAh battery and it also supports super fast-charging via USB-C. Although it is safe to assume that it could come with a 25W fast charger, there’s a possibility that it could support 45W charging. In a leaked promo video that was shared by @evleaks, it appears that the A90 5G will not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There’s no pricing just yet but we reckon it should be more affordable than its current flagship offerings such as the Galaxy S10+ 5G and Note 10+ 5G. The upcoming Galaxy Fold also comes in a 5G variant but it will definitely cost a lot more than its LTE version. We expect the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G to be released in 5G ready markets which include South Korea and the UK. ― SoyaCincau