MCG announces latest phone case optimised for mobile gaming

MGC introduces the first mobile phone case designed for gaming. — Picture courtesy of Mobile Gaming Corps

Late last week, the LA-based mobile gaming accessory manufacturer Mobile Gaming Corps (MGC) announced the Valor Gaming Case and Gaming Glass screen protector, a smartphone case and display cover “designed to provide a more immersive and dynamic mobile gaming experience” to users while also protecting their devices from everyday wear and tear.

The case improves a user’s accuracy and control when playing games like Fortnight and Call of Duty on their phone. When turned horizontally, the case gives the impression of console-like control thanks to two buttons placed in the top trigger positions, so instead of being limited to their thumbs when gaming on their phones, users now have twice the points of control.

According to MGC, the case doesn’t use any of the phone’s battery because it “harnesses” electricity from the human body.

In terms of smartphone protection, the Valor Gaming Case is made of anti-shock materials to withstand drops, and the Gaming Glass screen protector is highly touch-sensitive so that users don’t lose any reaction time. To keep the phone from overheating, the case has airflow vents and heat-sinking materials.

The MCG Valor Gaming Case with their Gaming Glass screen protector is available through the company’s website for US$59.99 (RM251.89). — AFP-Relaxnews