Roaming Man offers 60GB of mobile broadband for RM10

Roaming Man's RM10 promo is only limited to the first 50 customers on a first come, first served basis. — Picture via SoyaCincau

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 — Pocket MiFi provider, Roaming Man, is currently running a promo for its local mobile broadband service. For a limited number of customers, you can get 60GB of broadband with one-month validity for only RM10 instead of RM110.

This promo is only limited to the first 50 customers on a first come, first served basis. There’s no contract but you’ll need to place a deposit of RM200 which is refundable when you return the device.

The local broadband service claims to provide the best mobile coverage as the pocket MiFi has access to the 4 major telcos in Malaysia via its Cloud SIM technology. If the connection is slow, Roaming Man says you can simply restart the device to switch to another telco. According to the product page, the MiFi can connect up to 5 devices simultaneously.

Without the promo, Roaming Man charges RM65 for 30GB with one-month validity and RM110 for 60GB that also comes with one-month validity. If you need more, there’s a 90GB option at RM160 for one-month.

For more info, you can check out Roaming Man’s RM10 promo page. — SoyaCincau