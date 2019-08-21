Instagram says viral photo usage post is hoax

Many have reposted a fake post claiming the social media platform can now use images against users in court cases. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — You can calm down now, people. Order is restored.

Instagram has said a viral post claiming it can now use images against users in court cases is a hoax.

WWD quoted Stephanie Otway, brand communications manager at Instagram, as saying, “There’s no truth to this post.”

The post in question is a widely circulated screenshot that explains Instagram is implementing a new rule on photo usage, where users own posts can be used against them in court cases.

It states that users need to repost the image in order to prevent Instagram from enacting the rule on their account.

Meanwhile, singer John Mayer has poked fun at the viral hoax, saying that he is giving Instagram the right to publish “my world famous meatloaf recipes, Joe Camel fan fiction and Fight Club film flubs.”