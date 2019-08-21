Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Tech/Gadgets

Google Duo rolls out low light mode to let videocallers see each other, even in the dark

Published 17 minutes ago on 21 August 2019

This picture courtesy of Google shows the new low light mode for users of the Duo videocalling app. ― AFP pic
This picture courtesy of Google shows the new low light mode for users of the Duo videocalling app. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 21 ― Because poor lighting is a chronic impediment to videocalling in various parts of the world, Google announced on Monday that its videocalling app, Google Duo, is getting a new feature: Low light mode.

In various parts of the world ― especially where electricity is expensive and power outages are frequent ― finding lighting strong enough for video calls is difficult. For this reason and others, Google announced yesterday that they’re integrating a new low-light mode to Duo.

According to the company, when a user’s phone detects dim lighting conditions, the video call will automatically be adjusted so those in the frame are more visible. Users can also control the feature themselves with the new button that can be found within the in-call controls list.

 

 

The low lighting mode will begin rolling out this week for both iOS and Android users. ― AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Tech/Gadgets