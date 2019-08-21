Google Duo rolls out low light mode to let videocallers see each other, even in the dark

This picture courtesy of Google shows the new low light mode for users of the Duo videocalling app. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 21 ― Because poor lighting is a chronic impediment to videocalling in various parts of the world, Google announced on Monday that its videocalling app, Google Duo, is getting a new feature: Low light mode.

In various parts of the world ― especially where electricity is expensive and power outages are frequent ― finding lighting strong enough for video calls is difficult. For this reason and others, Google announced yesterday that they’re integrating a new low-light mode to Duo.

According to the company, when a user’s phone detects dim lighting conditions, the video call will automatically be adjusted so those in the frame are more visible. Users can also control the feature themselves with the new button that can be found within the in-call controls list.

Can you see me now? 👀 Try low light mode on #GoogleDuo for your next video call to see friends and family face to face, even when it's dark → https://t.co/UCRiDB0RCC pic.twitter.com/6KxCooy6nL — Google (@Google) August 19, 2019

The low lighting mode will begin rolling out this week for both iOS and Android users. ― AFP-Relaxnews