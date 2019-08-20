Spotify launches upgraded Premium Family Plan

Spotify has upgraded its Premium Family plan. — Image courtesy of Spotify via AFP

STOCKHOLM, Aug 20 — Today, Spotify announced that the Premium Family Plan will soon be updated to include a highly requested parental control setting.

Spotify has announced that over the next few months the Premium Family plan will be getting a handful of updates, including the highly requested "Explicit Content Filter" setting.

The family subscription gives up to six users their own account; parents will soon have the option to set Explicit Content filters for any or several of them specifically.

With the update, families will also gain access to a new Family Mix “packed with songs the whole family enjoys.” According to the company, it's updated on a regular basis and lets users control whose music is in each session so that family listening time is enjoyed by everyone.

Additionally, a "Family Hub" will be coming to the platform for Premium Family subscribers. It will allow billing users to manage the plan's settings and functionalities, such as adding or removing family members and keeping personal information up to date from one place.

Existing and new Premium Family Plan subscribers will automatically gain access to these updates as they roll out in upcoming months. — AFP-Relaxnews