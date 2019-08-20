Google unveils full list of games to debut on streaming service Stadia

Head of Stadia Games and Entertainment Jade Raymond speaks during the annual Game Developers Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 20 — Google has confirmed its game-streaming service Stadia will launch in November, and released a full list of games which will feature on the fresh platform.

The gaming platform from the tech giant — which marks its major push into video games works as an online gaming service — requires no physical, dedicated games console, and instead streams the live game to the user onto the screen of a device which they already own.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, while Stadia's major draw — gaming on-the-go on any device — isn't wholly unique, Google has been busy doing its part to secure a number of marquee titles for its new service to ensure its software and games are on point.

To date, the company has confirmed a number of games which will feature on Stadia when it debuts in the fall, including franchises like Assassin's Creed, Final Fantasy, Baldur's Gate, Tomb Raider, Borderlands, Ghost Recon, NBA 2K, Football Manager, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, Doom, Destiny, Mortal Kombat; with more expected to be added ahead of the launch.

Click here for a full list of every game Google has announced will be coming to Stadia. — AFP-Relaxnews