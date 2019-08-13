Samsung announces the world’s first mobile image sensor that exceeds 100MP

Samsung introduces the world’s first mobile image sensor that breaks the 100 million pixels barrier. ― — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― Three months after introducing its 64MP ISOCELL image sensor, Samsung has just announced the world’s first mobile image sensor that breaks the 100 million pixels barrier. The new 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor promises to enable extremely sharp photographs and exceptional photos in extreme lighting conditions.

Apart from having a higher pixel count, the new sensor adopts a large 1/1.33” sensor which helps to capture greater detail. As a comparison, the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL unit has a sensor size of 1/1.7” and Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor has a size of 1/2.0”.

With its Tetracell technology, the sensor can merge four nearby 0.8-micron pixels to create a bigger 1.6-micron pixel size that allows better image capture in challenging situations. As a result, the sensor can produce brighter 27MP images in low light situations. Samsung also added the sensor delivers unparalleled colour reproduction and stunning detail with advanced Tetracell and ISOCELL Plus technology.

For videos, the new HMX sensor is claimed to support 6K (6016 x 3384 pixels) resolution at 30 fps without losses in field-of-view. This new 108P sensor is expected to make its debut on an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. According to reliable leakster @IceUniverse, this would be the Mi MIX 4. ― SoyaCincau