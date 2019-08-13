Google lets users log in to select services with fingerprint verification

Google is working on a new authentication method for its browser on Android. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 13 — Instead of requiring Android users to log in to services within the Chrome web app with a password, Google has launched the option for users to identify themselves via biometric authentication -- their fingerprints.

As of yesterday, Google has begun rolling out a new authentication method, according to The Verge, that allows users log into services on the Chrome mobile web browser for Android with their fingerprint.

Naturally, touch identification is far more secure than using a standard password or code, as fingerprints are unique to each individual and are stored uniquely on their device; therefore, if a user's phone has a fingerprint sensor on their smartphone in which their print is registered, it can be used in place of a password on Chrome.

In fact, users can log in to online accounts using the same method that they use to unlock their smartphones including through a fingerprint ID, pattern, pin, or password.

Right now, this type of authentication is only available to Android users using Chrome with Android 7.0 and more recent operating system versions, according to The Verge. However, the company intends to add this ability to more Google Cloud services "in the future." — AFP-Relaxnews