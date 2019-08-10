Apple is offering Mophie-brand AirPower alternatives

The 3-in-1 Charging pad appears to be basically the same as the dual charging base except that it has a bonus Apple Watch charging appendage. — Picture courtesy of Apple

aNEW YORK, Aug 10 — After publicly announcing the AirPower’s official demise in March, Apple has decided to still offer users a wireless charging pad through its website and in-store; however, the charging pads come from a different company entirely: Mophie.

In March, Apple officially announced the death of its highly anticipated wireless charging pad, the AirPower, citing an inability to clear a series of technical hurdles as the reason it would not be introduced to the commercial market. Instead, the company has begun offering users similar devices made by Mophie at Apple stores and online.

The two devices—already available on Apple’s website and in select stores in the US—are Mophie’s Wireless Charging Dual Pad and 3-in-1 Charging Pad.

Visually, both appear to be “AirPower clones,” except that the pads are black and a bit thicker. The former option can charge two Qi-compatible devices up to 7.5W simultaneously, and a third can be charged via an extra USB Type-A port on the back.

The 3-in-1 Charging pad appears to be basically the same as the dual charging base except that it has a bonus Apple Watch charging appendage. If you want to charge two iPhones at once, however, you should opt for the Dual Charging Pad as the Apple Watch extremity on the 3-in-1 option would prevent two handsets from fitting on the surface.

Right now, the two devices are available through Apple in store and online for US$99.95 (RM418.2) for the Dual Pad and US$139.95 for the 3-in-1 Pad. — AFP-Relaxnews